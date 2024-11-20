Deep Dive into Deloitte’s APAC Sustainability Report

In the past decade, environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have become crucial in the corporate world, driving a shift toward a green economy.

While there is broad agreement on the need for these standards, regional differences exist in their implementation.

Inside the Deloitte APAC sustainability report

The report maps out the evolving landscape of sustainability reporting standards across key Asia Pacific (APAC) jurisdictions and some of the most significant global developments.

Unique regional adaptations and requirements are included to demonstrate how divergence across reporting standards might affect APAC company operations.