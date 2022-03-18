David Vallejo
March 18, 2022

David Vallejo

Global Head of Digital Business Planning Vice President, SAP

David Vallejo is responsible for driving SAP’s digital business planning solutions to the next level of innovation

David Vallejo is globally responsible for solution management and go-to-market for SAP’s Digital Business Planning portfolio, which includes SAP’s cloud flagship SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP).

“I've been in supply chain planning all of my career,” says Vallejo. “The reason I moved to SAP was I saw the exciting work it was doing in moving supply chain planning into the cloud.”

Vallejo has helped many global companies define and implement their strategy around supply chain planning and execution. He is also responsible for driving SAP’s digital business planning solutions to the next level of innovation by setting strategy and direction for the future roadmap in close collaboration with its Product & Innovation teams.

He held various leadership roles within SAP, before assuming his current role, also driving the successful launch of Ariba’s supply chain business network, focusing on direct materials collaboration across the extended supply chain and driving the customer co-innovation program as product owner for SAP IBP.

Vallejo was given a Pros-to-Know award in 2014 by the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Board. 

Prior to joining SAP 5 years ago, Vallejo held several global leadership roles, managing customer delivery, solution management and product management at E2open and icon-scm.

He has a Masters in computer science from the Berufsakademie University of Applied Science in Mannheim, Germany.

