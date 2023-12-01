Video
SAP’s Joule taking supply chain AI to the next level

By Sean Ashcroft
December 01, 2023
Darcy MacClaren, Chief Revenue Officer for SAP Digital Supply Chain,on why Joule takes AI out of the sandbox and places it at the heart of businesses

SAP is one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organisations.

SAP’s AI-based solutions have now been taken to the next level, thanks to Joule, its natural-language, generative AI ‘co-pilot’, which has the power to redefine both the way businesses and people work.


Read the full story HERE.

