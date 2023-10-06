Inge Huijbrechts
Interview
October 06, 2023

Inge Huijbrechts

Radisson Hotel Group
Inge Huijbrechts, Global SVP Sustainability, Security & Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group, discusses the business’s sustainability journey

Inge Huijbrechts, Global SVP Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications for Radisson Hotel Group, has been with the business for 12 years, and has grown from an EMEA role to a global role.

Huijbrechts defines her career in two parts: one before a big sailing trip and one after. The former was dedicated to business development software and the latter part was dedicated to sustainability. 

“While sailing, I was able to see the beauty of the planet, while also witnessing first-hand the devastating impact global warming is having on even the most remote locations,” Huijbrechts says. “After seeing plastic patches floating in the ocean, I decided to change my career to work in sustainability.”

Huijbrechts’s first major role was for Toyota Motor Europe, where she managed the sustainability team, which provided her with a great training opportunity. 

“The Toyota Business practice was so well structured and powerful, that it provided the framework to communicate anything and everything,” she adds. “For this reason, I thought it was great, providing lots of valuable lessons. We also achieved great goals in terms of sustainability. For example, we had a social fund, which made a great impact.”

Now, having spent over a decade with RHG, Huijbrechts reflects on the business’s transformative sustainability journey. “I’ve witnessed RHG take sustainability to a whole new level, and any company that is serious about being around in the long run needs to ensure they’re accelerating their journey today,” Huijbrechts says. “To ensure we’re doing so, we’re talking about investments, reporting and sustainable buildings, to name just a few areas.”

Creating a lasting impact

In the first ten years of the programme, Huijbrechts led the reduction of RHG’s resource consumption, while also ensuring sustainability training was rolled out across the board. 

To promote awareness, she also crafted Lumi, a friendly firefly mascot to engage with the business and with people to showcase RHG’s commitment to resource reduction.

As a result of the business’s pioneering work toward sustainability, RHG has become a leader in the hospitality sector, with customers and partners recognising them as an industry leader. 

What’s more, through her work on the Hotel Sustainability Basics, the initiative has defined a select number of criteria that work for hotels everywhere. “This enables hotels in every continent to get on the same page in terms of sustainability,” Huijbrechts says. 

“This way, companies can ensure they’re always getting better – there's no moment when you can say, ‘we are finished, we're perfect’. In terms of sustainability, there’s always room for improvement and for the sake of the planet and the people living on the planet, we all need to get better and work faster at achieving our net zero transformation. 

“It’s important to believe that it’s possible and to have confidence that the business is moving in the right direction, which is really exciting. I also find working in the hotel sector to be particularly rewarding, as our work impacts people across the globe. I think that’s pretty amazing.”

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis eco-labelled hotel
Team at Radisson Hotel Group
Our Partners
Diversey
View profile
Radisson Hotel GroupRHGNet-ZeroCarbon EmissionsInge Huijbrechts
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Lucy Buchholz
Companies
Radisson Hotel Group
Executives
Inge Huijbrechts

Featured Interviews

Featured

Krystle Sands

Head of Supplier Diversity for the EMEA Region

Krystle Sands, head of supplier diversity for the EMEA region on Meta's international mission to foster opportunities for diverse-owned companies

Read More

Ashley Naughton

Automotive Logistics Director at McLaren

McLaren Automotive Logistics Director Ashley Naughton on why the company is a perfect match for his skills and passions

Read More
“Good leadership is about doing the right thing, not what's easy”
Ashley Naughton
Automotive Logistics Director at McLaren

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Krystle Sands

Head of Supplier Diversity for the EMEA Region

Krystle Sands, head of supplier diversity for the EMEA region on Meta's international mission to foster opportunities for diverse-owned companies

Read More

Ashley Naughton

Automotive Logistics Director at McLaren

McLaren Automotive Logistics Director Ashley Naughton on why the company is a perfect match for his skills and passions

Read More

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More