How PUMA has made a Sustainable, Compostable Suede Trainer

As part of the experiment, which was concluded in late 2023, PUMA produced 500 special pairs of its suede trainer with materials selected for their ability to decompose, such as Zeology tanned suede.

Volunteers wore the RE:SUEDE for half a year before they returned them to PUMA, so the trainers could be turned into compost at a specially equipped industrial composting set up.

Up for grabs

PUMA will now make 500 pairs of the commercial version of this shoe, the RE:SUEDE 2.0, available for sale on puma.com/eu and Zalando Plus starting April 22.

A PUMA spokesperson said: “The commercial version has been developed to incorporate the lessons learned during the experiment and the feedback received from the volunteers.”

Making a meaningful impact

Anne-Laure Descours, PUMA Chief Sourcing Officer, said: “RE:SUEDE 2.0 is an important step towards finding viable end of life solutions for our footwear.

“While we are excited about this progress, we will continue to innovate with our partners to determine the infrastructure needed for a scalable long-term solution, essential for achieving meaningful impact in waste reduction.”