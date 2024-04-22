What will ex-Shell CEO do in his KKR Climate Advisor Role?

Former Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has been recruited by alternative asset and private equity investor KKR to advise on its climate strategy.

The ex-boss of the global fuel giant has a part-time role at KKR, bringing his experience to the sphere of energy transition investments.

Ben spent 39 years at Shell, including nine years as CEO, a role he stepped down from in January 2023.

Leader of Shell’s net-zero plan

During his time, he oversaw Shell’s 2020 announcement that it is committed to achieve net zero in its operations by 2050.

He was also at the helm during the 2021 launch by the energy firm of its Powering Progress strategy, detailing how it will achieve its target by 2050 across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, with initiatives including investing in renewable and clean energy solutions.