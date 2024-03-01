“I love cooking,” says Home Credit Vietnam Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Khang Pham Ngoc. While cooking and credit unions may seem wholly disparate, for Khang, there are many similarities between his hobby and job.

“Cooking creates connections and it creates emotion through different people in different walks of life,” he says. “When you’re a CFO, you’re constantly looking for that connection between partners and colleagues and driving meaningful relationships with your customers.”

Khang has been a finance professional all of his career, taking a leading role at several organisations.

Having been at Home Credit Vietnam for over five years, Khang has experienced firsthand “how critical and effective finance business partnerships can be, both in supporting and challenging companies in the way they operate and in the execution of their strategies.”

“It’s essential to be able to connect the dots between short-term objectives and longer-term priorities and still be able to balance both of them,” he adds.

“In a way it is just like cooking too, getting all the different combinations of decisions right. Whether it's in the numbers of analytics, it's about maximising the execution of the operation and strategy, much like cooking is about maximising flavour!”

Khang Pham Ngoc: The path to Home Credit Vietnam

Khang’s lifelong career in finance and now in the financial services industry was not something that he had planned, but his skillset – particularly given his penchant for cooking – meant the job of CFO was perfect for him.

What’s more, joining Home Credit Vietnam represented “the perfect storm” for Khang. “I was lucky in that I fit the culture Home Credit Vietnam was looking for”, he says, having experience across both European and Vietnamese heritage, and being educated across the Europe/Asia continental divide.

In Europe before joining Home Credit Vietnam, the role of CFO at the consumer finance institution also allowed Khang to return home and look after his family.

“I would say it was a mix of fate and coincidence that led me to the credit industry in my home country,” muses Khang. “I think having a very diverse and interesting finance career across multiple industries worked in my favour.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of financial experience in different shapes and forms, serving different industries, including the manufacturing industry. This has given me a diverse view of how to understand finance through different lenses; numbers do not speak for themselves alone.

“So when you speak about manufacturing or system integration, for example, these roles require an understanding of legal processes, contract negotiation processes and customer relationships.

“Harnessing these experiences has given me the right skill set to come into the consumer finance institution space, and I’m very happy to be part of Home Credit Vietnam today.”

