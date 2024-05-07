Sustainability LIVE Dubai: The Sustainability Strategy Forum
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:
- Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) at Standard Chartered
- Amr Kandil, Director of MEA New Energy Landscape, Real Estate & Smart Cities Segment at Schneider Electric
- Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
Sharing their expertise when it comes to advancing sustainable practices, this engaging conversation will explore innovative approaches to sustainability, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in creating a greener future.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
