Sustainability LIVE Dubai: The Sustainability Strategy Forum

By Georgia Wilson
May 07, 2024
The Sustainability Strategy Forum
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend The Sustainability Strategy Forum at Sustainability LIVE Dubai – 14 May 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies. 

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:

• Sustainability Strategy

• ESG

• Net Zero & Planet

• Supply Chain Sustainability

To get your tickets, click here.

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Lina Osman, Amr Kandil, and Seneca Cottom - The Sustainability Strategy Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:

Sharing their expertise when it comes to advancing sustainable practices, this engaging conversation will explore innovative approaches to sustainability, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in creating a greener future.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

