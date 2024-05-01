Standard Chartered & Bain’s 4 Ways for ASEAN to Decarbonise

The executives’ summary

Senior executives from Bain & Company, GenZero, Standard Chartered and Temasek shared their views in the report’s foreword.

Satish Shankar, Regional Managing Partner, Asia-Pacific, Bain & Company, said there was a “steady uptick” in ASEAN nations making climate commitments.

But he added that “uncertainties about the transition path and supporting regulation and policies make it difficult to take decisive action at scale and invest the billions of dollars that are needed to ensure a speedy and effective transition.

“To break this logjam, the largest corporates and investors, including the multilateral financial institutions, need to act with urgency and conviction to lead the way.”

Kimberly Tan, MD and Head of Investment Group, GenZero, said: “We believe that an acceleration of effort by countries, corporates and investors is imperative as Southeast Asia remains woefully off-track despite significant progress in 2023.”

While she remains “optimistic”, she added: “Total green investment increased by 20% from US$5.2bn to US$6.3bn in 2023 but remains far short of the US$1.5trn needed to fund Southeast Asia’s transition by 2030.”

Patrick Lee, CEO, Singapore and ASEAN, Standard Chartered, said there are plenty of suggestions to drive ASEAN forward.

He said: “The report seeks to offer knowledge and insight to propel us towards sustainable goals and shine a light on opportunities and progress across public, private and regional pathways.

“It identifies a list of market-ready, high-impact investable ideas that currently hold momentum, of which further uptake can bring clear advantages to the region and build scalable, long-term solutions for the future.”

Kyung-Ah Park, Head, ESG Investment Management & MD, Sustainability, Temasek, said: “Southeast Asia faces the dual, often conflicted challenge of addressing the rising need for affordable and reliable energy while simultaneously cutting emissions.

“Alongside the development of green solutions, accelerating the green transition in Southeast Asia will require financing mechanisms for both the managed phaseout of coal and adoption of new technologies in hard-to-abate sectors.”

