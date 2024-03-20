Standard Chartered and DHL Express Sign Aviation Fuel Deal

Inspiring other companies

Yung C Ooi, Senior Vice President for Commercial, Asia Pacific at DHL Express, explains: "The partnership between Standard Chartered and DHL has been going strong for more than two decades.

“It were the first bank to adopt our GoGreen service in 2011 and is now working with us to make international express shipping more sustainable.”

He adds: “We hope this agreement will inspire other companies to transition to low-emission transportation services using sustainable aviation fuel."

Khuresh Faizullabhoy, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Trade at Standard Chartered, said: "While the digitisation of trade documentation is progressing, through this agreement to scale the use of SAF with our logistics partner DHL Express, we will jointly drive down emissions that would otherwise be generated from this essential service.

“This is a win-win for our customers and in line with our own commitment to delivering net zero across Standard Chartered."

SAF is a biofuel made from plant or animal materials rather than fossil fuels. According to the World Economic Forum, it has the potential to cut aviation's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with traditional jet fuels.