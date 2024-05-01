Mariela Poleo is a distinguished philanthropist and figure of social responsibility, serving as the President of the Simón Bolívar Foundation, the private non-profit foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. Her journey and leadership reflect a profound commitment to some of the most pressing issues facing vulnerable populations, especially those affected by disaster, conflict, and poverty.

Poleo is certainly well travelled and defied the odds to form a career for herself despite having studied in a different sector. An architect by education, she was drawn to the energy sector as an enabler of greater opportunities for the Venezuelans. Born in the country, Poleo entered the industry and has since progressed through a number of roles within an international energy company —as its Head of F&C for North America—and of course, CITGO.

Her role at the helm of the Simón Bolívar Foundation is underpinned by a strategic vision that leverages the Foundation's resources to create sustainable change. Through her guidance, the Foundation—established to operate within the framework of CITGO Petroleum Corporation's social responsibility pillars: education; disaster relief and resilience; environment; and health—the Foundation has evolved into a pivotal force in humanitarian aid with an emphasis on the health and well-being of children and mothers in and from Venezuela.

Under Poleo's leadership, the Foundation has undertaken a transformational journey since its redefined mission in 2020 aimed at improving the health outcomes of those most vulnerable. This strategic pivot was not just about rebranding but signified a deeper commitment to addressing the complex humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Poleo's leadership was instrumental in implementing a revised mission that significantly expanded the Foundation's impact, extending its reach to Venezuelans both within and outside their homeland and others in need. This success story, as Poleo eloquently shared, is a testament to the Foundation's clear strategy, governance, transparency and collaboration with other charitable organisations.

A facilitator of charitable partnerships

Under Poleo's stewardship, the Simón Bolívar Foundation has built an extensive network of partners and collaborators, working through grant-making with other organisations to implement programs aligned with the Foundation's objectives. Poleo's approach to partnership is strategic and inclusive, involving agreements with organisations across 12 countries, including significant operations in Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States.

This network of qualified charitable organisations receives grants to implement programs on the ground, with Poleo and her team closely monitoring progress through meticulous reporting, meetings, and verification processes. This collaborative model ensures that the Foundation's efforts are not only widespread but also create the greatest impact, addressing immediate needs while fostering long-term health improvements.

Looking ahead, Poleo is enthusiastic about the future, with plans to expand the Foundation's work into 2024 and beyond. The Foundation continues its grant programmes with new initiatives, particularly health programmes in the United States focusing on areas with significant Venezuelan migrant-and-other populations. This strategic direction is reflective of Poleo's forward-thinking approach, aiming to understand and address the nuanced needs of these communities to maximise the impact of the Foundation's resources.

Through her dedication, strategic vision, and collaborative efforts, Poleo steered the Foundation to make significant strides to improve the lives of vulnerable populations. Her journey is a compelling narrative of commitment, innovation and the power of collective action in addressing one of the most challenging humanitarian crises of our time.

