Top 10: Sustainable Healthcare Device Manufacturers

For decades, medical technology has evolved rapidly in order to cater for the rising population and the severity of illnesses. While, in many cases, hospitals and other establishments struggle to meet the needs of so many patients, with technology their rates of success would be significantly lower than they are today.

Thanks to the below organisations, healthcare institutions have been kitted out with some of the latest innovations and increasingly digitised to not only improve patient care, but limit the impact of the public and private sectors as they provide for their people.