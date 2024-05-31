Sielen Namdar spearheads Cisco’s global sustainability for industries, supporting customers in 11 industries across the globe in their sustainability journey by leveraging Cisco technology. From utilities to manufacturing, government to healthcare, and beyond, the work and impact of Sielen and her team is far-reaching.

Alongside key strategic partners, Cisco is not only creating more innovative sustainability solutions with an integrated approach, but also supporting measurable outcomes for its customers.

Sielen is a seasoned sustainability executive and, before joining Cisco, spent two decades at Jacobs in the infrastructure sector, pioneering the integration of digital technologies into physical infrastructure and programmes through co-founding the smart cities initiative, which in a way was a great foundation for advancing many of the sustainability solutions today.

She is also passionate about giving back, serving on nonprofit and corporate boards which accelerate value in sustainability, industry digital transformation, community and diversity. On top of this, Sielen is a mentor and coach for the OnBoarding Women programme offered by Deloitte, Madrona Venture Group and Perkins Coie, dedicated to increasing the percentage of women on corporate boards.

Sielen joined Cisco in 2018 to build and lead Cisco’s very first digital water practice from the ground up, before taking up her current role of Global Head of Sustainability for Industries in 2021.

“As I’m a civil and environmental engineer by training, my current role has been a fantastic way to come full circle, bringing the power of technology to drive impactful sustainability outcomes for our industry customers and communities,” Sielen shares.

And it’s passion that drives Sielen in her work, relishing the privilege and opportunity she has to work with “amazing and dedicated” teams, partners and customers who are equally passionate about driving sustainability at scale and are committed to innovating collectively for impactful outcomes.

She continues: “What inspires me is the progress and innovation in sustainability solutions and technologies that are ready to be implemented right now to solve the climate challenge, and the opportunity to make a measurable difference on a global scale. They also make great business sense.

“Every day, I'm driven by the potential for our teams to innovate, collaborate and implement solutions that not only address environmental challenges but also drive economic and social progress. Knowing that our work contributes to a more sustainable future for our kids and generations to come fuels my passion and dedication to this cause.”

Among Sielen’s life highlights, outside of being incredibly proud of her family, is being the driving force behind Cisco's Global Sustainability for Industries.

“This opportunity allows me to blend my passion for sustainability with my experience in strategy, leadership and industries, fostering positive change in pivotal industries such as utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, government and more,” she adds. “The knowledge that our collective work contributes to a more sustainable future fills me with gratitude, motivating me to continually explore new horizons in sustainable innovation.”

Sielen is passionate about leading with purpose and making a positive impact in the world through innovative and inclusive approaches, as well as giving back. This hinges on her tried-and-tested method of understanding the diverse stages of Cisco customers’ sustainability journeys, something she maintains is paramount while also a challenge.

“From smart and sustainable buildings and facilities, and modernising data centres to smart grids, integrating renewable energy sources and EV charging stations, our solutions are designed to help accelerate progress,” Sielen highlights.

