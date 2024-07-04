How Unilever is Cutting Carbon in Ingredients & Materials

He says sustainability is “something the world needs and something stakeholders – from investors to consumers – expect. Once again, Unilever intends to be a frontrunner.

“We have learned from experience that we need to be more focused in our allocation of resources to make tangible progress on the big, complex challenges we face.”

Unilever’s sustainable packaging

Reducing use of virgin materials, particularly plastic, lowers both plastic pollution and CO₂ emissions from transportation and production.

Unilever’s TRANSFORM initiative supports a range of companies in Africa and Asia testing and scaling new packaging technologies and a focus of this is refillable containers.