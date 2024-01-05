How does PepsiCo deliver Positive sustainability impacts?

PepsiCo Positive (or pep+) is the food and beverage giant’s end-to-end sustainability transformation that impacts the entire business – from sourcing to selling.

While pep+ is having a significant impact on operations, it’s important to remember that PepsiCo has been on the sustainability transformation journey since 2006, with a mission to deliver strong financial returns while also caring for the planet.

Back then, Performance with Purpose began to integrate sustainability into daily business operations. In 2010, the first all-electric delivery trucks hit the road, and in 2013 the Sustainable Farming Programme was launched, which now sees 90% of grower-sourced crops being sustainably sourced. In 2021, the company set a net zero target for 2040.

Despite this progress, the next-generation pep+ launched in 2021 has been described by Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta as “the future of our company”, and is built on three pillars: