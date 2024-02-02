Rolling out a DEI strategy across any company is no small feat.

But when you’re the world’s second-largest food and beverage company with 310,000 employees and 23 brands operating in more than 200 countries, the scale of that effort is monumental.

For PepsiCo, efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are nothing new with a strategy now deeply embedded into company culture.

The multinational's diversity goals originally set in 2016 have been either achieved or are on track with gender parity at 44% and trending toward the goal of 50% by 2025.

And its DE&I agenda centres around creating a space for everyone to thrive and be their best selves – and that means being intentional about inclusion.

“The ultimate objective is to become a company that’s focused on equity and genuinely inclusive,’ says Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO.