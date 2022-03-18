Mercedes-Benz manufactures EVs for the US automotive market

“The opening of our new battery plant in Alabama is a major milestone on our way to going all-electric,” says Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG .

“With our comprehensive approach including a local cell sourcing and recycling strategy, we underline the importance of the US, where Mercedes-Benz has been successful for decades. We’re proud to create new, future-proof jobs to build all-electric SUVs ‘Made in the USA’ at a plant that is such an established part of our production family for 25 years.”

The move requires a total investment of over US$7bn, of which US$1bn will be set aside for the battery production plant, logistics centre, and production-line upgrades. The facility benefits from a flexible system that allows Mercedes-Benz US International to seamlessly switch between vehicle models on a single production line. This process will be used to build its GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, and two new electric vehicle models.