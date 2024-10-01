Sustainability Initiatives Fireside Chat at Net Zero LIVE

Sustainability

At the beginning of the fireside chat, Chloe explored how there has been a shift in how organisations manage risk and create sustainable value across her 14 year career at CVC. She explained that many companies are approaching sustainability from a data-driven perspective now, rather than a light-touch angle because this can prove the substantial value of sustainability.

"When I started at CVC, sustainability was more of a 'light touch.' Today, it's about identifying where we can create value and mitigate risk, all driven by data," Chloe said.

Throughout the fireside chat, the speakers emphasised the importance of creating support across the sustainability field. They explained that large financial institutions and corporations must support smaller companies by providing advisory services, real incentives and funding for their sustainability journey, allowing further collaboration and change to be created across the field.



Climate change and Scope 3

Laura and Chloe began to explore the challenge of handling Scope 3 emissions, since they come from indirect sources like supply chains, have inconsistent data collection and a lack of transparency. Laura highlighted the importance of buyers and suppliers being provided with advice and financial support to manage these emissions, whereas Chloe explained how CVC is aiming to ensure that some of their portfolio companies set science-based targets.

"Scope 1 and 2 emissions are challenging, but the real difficulty lies in tackling Scope 3, which come from supply chains, and we’re advising our clients on how to do just that," Laura explained.

The trio then delved into the growing importance of climate change in value creation strategies, as well as including climate considerations into due diligence. They highlighted how investment decisions are becoming more impacted by organisation’s sustainability efforts, in order to ensure their processes align with net zero goals.

"As a responsible investor, climate change is a key factor we must consider. The risks and opportunities it presents can no longer be ignored," Chloe emphasised.



Data-driven decision making

The speakers continued to explore how organisations can utilise sustainability data and collaborate with their supply chains in order to catalyse sustainable change. They went on to explain how companies can be assisted with the burden of answering many stakeholders by ensuring that sustainability reporting and data collection is streamlined. As well as this, the speakers explained how companies can come together to share guidance and their best practises on how to produce effective sustainability data for more controlled investments, in order to gain actual measurements instead of estimations.

"At BBVA, we believe that collaboration and the right financing solutions are key to helping businesses succeed in their sustainability goals," Laura said.

Chloe explained how vital data is when it comes to sustainability, but also spotlighted the challenge of managing the vast amount of data. Through utilising accurate sustainability data correctly, effective sustainable targets can be achieved correctly and this data can be utilised to inform decision making.

Later in the chat, Chloe explained that, under CVC’s sustainability program, a span of companies are experiencing carbon and cost savings.

Throughout the fireside chat, the speakers highlighted the importance high-quality data has in catalysing sustainability efforts. They explained that, by building partnerships and collaborating with others, companies will be able to gain a greater understanding of why sustainability efforts are so important, which results in greater engagement.