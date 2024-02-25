Watershed Workshop on Decarbonising Supply Chain and Scope 3
Scope 3 could be the one thing that keeps most sustainability and supply chain executives awake at night.
It’s worth remembering the extent of Scope 3 to fully appreciate the scale of the challenge when it comes to measuring, and mitigating, those emissions.
Say you are a mum or a dad. The product (child) that you have created will be generating emissions and having environmental impacts – from driving (or not) their car to flying around the world on gap years. As a parent, or manufacturer of a product, you are responsible for their Scope 3 emissions. For life. Plus, once they reach the age of 18 and adulthood, you have little or no say over how they live that life.
Scope 3 is no different, which is why it accounts for around 80-90% of most large organisations’ emissions and is so hard to tackle.
Let’s say you are a fashion brand. Our Scope 3 emissions (the ones not directly incurred in the production process) include not only your suppliers (where you have a degree of choice and therefore control) but also your customers. Every time those charcoal, skinny-legged chinos get rolled around the tumble dryer, that is adding to your Scope 3 scorecard.
It’s probably fair to say that there is only so much that certain companies in hard-to-abate sectors can do when it comes to reducing Scope 3. For everyone else, there is a huge challenge ahead.
Like any gargantuan task, it’s important to break it down and celebrate each and every marginal gain, and that starts with accurate measurement and benchmarking.
Help is at hand.
‘Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale’ is an exclusive, interactive workshop being held at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, and hosted by Watershed – the enterprise tech solution that can work directly with vendors, and with your existing teams and tools, to measure and analyse supplier emissions.
Sustainability and procurement leaders will convene to share their knowledge and experiences, plus ways that your organisation can measure and reduce Scope 3.
Watershed has built the world’s first enterprise sustainability platform to help companies address Scope 3, with granular, audit-ready sustainability data that companies can disclose with confidence and, importantly, drive real decarbonisation.
Watershed Climate Advisor Naina Khandelwal and Head of Strategic Customer Success Christina Kopka will share how companies are aligning teams including sustainability, procurement, and finance to tackle the problem.
Naina and Christina will also provide tips on how to understand your emissions, engaging with suppliers, and perhaps most importantly, how to handle the conversation around ROI when it comes to decarbonisation efforts.
Watershed has been making serious sustainability waves since launching in 2019, and counts Sequoia Capital, Mark Carney, Christina Figueres and Al Gore as some of its stellar advisors and investors.
The company’s mission is to work with customers to remove 1% of annual global emissions by 2030.
Customers include General Mills, Suncorp, BBVA, Paramount, Spotify, Klarna, four of the top six US banks, and six of the top 10 private equity firms.
As well as providing software for supply chain engagement, the platform also includes a marketplace for carbon removal and clean power projects.
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is being held 6-7 March at the QEII Centre, London. Limited tickets are still available, and access to the Watershed workshop is on a first come, first served basis. Get your tickets here.