Scope 3 could be the one thing that keeps most sustainability and supply chain executives awake at night.

It’s worth remembering the extent of Scope 3 to fully appreciate the scale of the challenge when it comes to measuring, and mitigating, those emissions.

Say you are a mum or a dad. The product (child) that you have created will be generating emissions and having environmental impacts – from driving (or not) their car to flying around the world on gap years. As a parent, or manufacturer of a product, you are responsible for their Scope 3 emissions. For life. Plus, once they reach the age of 18 and adulthood, you have little or no say over how they live that life.

Scope 3 is no different, which is why it accounts for around 80-90% of most large organisations’ emissions and is so hard to tackle.

Let’s say you are a fashion brand. Our Scope 3 emissions (the ones not directly incurred in the production process) include not only your suppliers (where you have a degree of choice and therefore control) but also your customers. Every time those charcoal, skinny-legged chinos get rolled around the tumble dryer, that is adding to your Scope 3 scorecard.

It’s probably fair to say that there is only so much that certain companies in hard-to-abate sectors can do when it comes to reducing Scope 3. For everyone else, there is a huge challenge ahead.

Like any gargantuan task, it’s important to break it down and celebrate each and every marginal gain, and that starts with accurate measurement and benchmarking.

Help is at hand.

‘Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale’ is an exclusive, interactive workshop being held at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, and hosted by Watershed – the enterprise tech solution that can work directly with vendors, and with your existing teams and tools, to measure and analyse supplier emissions.