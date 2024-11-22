Three New Execs Join Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Net zero - the end goal for all of us striving to craft a greener future.
By ensuring we can balance our greenhouse gas emissions with removals, we can safeguard our plant for future generations and craft a resilient and inclusive tomorrow.
Next March, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global event series and host Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, co-located with Procurement and Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability on 5-6 March 2025 at the QEII Centre in London.
Our event will help drive sustainable development by exploring the initiatives that will promote innovation, resource efficiency and renewable energy.
Join us next year and discover how you can enhance your environmental footprint in 2025 and beyond.
Dr. Jane Thostrup Jagd, Director of We Mean Business Coalition, Net Zero Finance
After working for 30 years in large, listed companies, Dr. Jane Thostrup Jagd is the Director of We Mean Business Coalition, Net Zero Finance.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Jane will feature on our Finance & Stakeholder Engagement panel.
By harnessing greater finance engagement, such as green bonds and ESG investments, organisations will be equipped with the essential resources to implement low-carbon transitions, renewable energy projects and sustainable technologies.
In addition to this, engagement from stakeholders unlocks greater transparency, accountability and collaboration, allowing greater progress towards sustainable goals to be made.
Jane strives to improve the reliability of financial and non-financial reporting from companies to investors and discovers better ways for investors to work with data. Through this, she can effectively distribute capital to the best solutions in the companies.
To sustain her detailed understanding of companies’ considerations, Jane recently joined the Carlsberg Sustainability Advisory Board.
She is also a member of ESMA’s Corporate Reporting ISC Consultative Working Group, Accountancy Europe’s Sustainability Reporting Standards working party, ISSB’s Capacity Building partner-network and SBTi Technical Advisory Group & FINZ EAG.
Alexandra Hammond, Associate Director for Net Zero and Sustainable Procurement at NHS England
Celebrated by our sister publication, Procurement Magazine, as the 5th most influential woman in procurement for 2024, Alexandra Hammond is the Associate Director for Net Zero and Sustainable Procurement at NHS England.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Alexandra will be leveraging her experience in successfully striving to reduce carbon emissions and reach net zero to deliver an engaging keynote presentation.
At NHS England, Alexandra manages the team that is responsible for delivering a net zero Carbon Footprint Plus for the NHS - which included the NHS’ wider supply chain.
By 2036-2039, the NHS aims to have achieved an 80% reduction in carbon emissions and is striving to reach net zero by 2045.
The NHS was the first national health system in the world to commit to becoming ‘carbon net zero’ in 2020.
Alexandra has played a significant role since the release of ‘Delivering a Net Zero Report’ and had managed the development and implementation of the NHS’ world-leading programme.
To drive social value, eradicate modern slavery across the supply chain and deliver net zero carbon, Alexandra worked across the complex and diverse NHS supply chain.
She has also highlighted her drive to incorporate net zero across the NHS as she played a significant role in the publication of the Net Zero Supplier Roadmap.
Sandhya Sabapathy, Global Head of Environment & Net Zero at Entain and CEO & Founder of Kaleidoscope
With over a decade of experience across 15 international markets and having spoken on sustainability in over 10 countries, Sandhya Sabapthy is the Global Head of Environment & Net Zero at Entain and CEO & Founder of Kaleidoscope.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Sandhya will leverage her ability to integrate ESG principles into core business strategies and deliver a fascinating keynote presentation.
At Entain, she steers the global strategy to advance sustainability and reach net-zero emissions.
She founded Kaleidoscope in 2023. This social venture strives to heighten diverse voices in social and sustainability impact. Now, with over 40,000 followers on social media, Sandhya aims to empower the next generation to drive environmental and social change.
Sandhya also serves on the Advisory Board of UN Women and sits on the board of the National Network for Care Leavers (NNECL).
During her career, she has worked with the UK central government on community wealth redistribution and ESG investing, specifically linked to special economic zones (SEZs).
