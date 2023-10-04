Top 10 sustainable technology companies

9:

Cisco Systems

CEO: Chuck Robbins

Having pledged to achieve net zero emissions across all categories by 2040, Cisco Systems Inc, otherwise known as Cisco, has made clear commitments to sustainability. Cisco also established an interim objective to attain net-zero emissions for global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025.

Through the business’s most recent Purpose report, a number of sustainable milestones were noted, including the company’s substantial contributions to community programmes, which equal US$477m.