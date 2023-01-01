Renewable Energy Articles

Will a 4-day work week cut CO2 emissions?

The first successful trials of the 4-day work week have concluded that it improves work-life balance - could it also be the answer to lower CO2 emissions?

Will new ASA guidelines provide an end to greenwashing?

The ASA has redrawn guidelines for advertisers looking to appeal to consumers by raising the bar for those wanting to flex sustainability credentials

The circular economy and how it can work for businesses

Businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, but they're also one of the biggest contributors to waste. Could a circular economy could be the answer?

Swimming pool heated by data centre to reduce energy bills

Exmouth Leisure Centre can raise the temperature of the pool water to 30C using the new data centre technology, which also reduces energy consumption

Energy efficiency can help meet the world’s thirst for water

Stefan Floeck, President IEC LV Motors at ABB, explores how energy efficiency can increase the volume of safe drinking water

Featured

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Thailand to become home to the world’s largest solar roof

A solar panel the size of 18 football pitches is currently being built in the Falken tyre manufacturing facility—the largest rooftop installation worldwide

The importance of electrifying buildings in 2023

Prabhat Ranjan, CTO of Sustainable Buildings at Honeywell, discusses the clean energy transition, carbon neutrality targets & electrifying buildings