Fashion Brands Lagging in Fossil Fuel Reduction Efforts

A report from Fashion Revolution, titled What Fuels Fashion, reveals the fashion industry's persistent environmental impact. The industry remains a major polluter, with fossil fuels being used at every stage of production.

Key findings of the report

The What Fuels Fashion report, a special edition of Fashion Revolution’s annual Fashion Transparency Index, evaluates 250 leading fashion brands and retailers with turnovers exceeding US$400m. It assesses their public disclosure on climate and energy-related actions, covering areas like accountability, decarbonisation, energy procurement, financing decarbonisation, just transition and advocacy over 70 data points.

Fashion's significant environmental impact persists due to continuous fossil fuel usage in production. Despite the urgent climate crisis, major brands’ reduction targets fall short of the global aim to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Big brands are shifting the costs of transitioning to renewable energy onto their factories, overburdening workers and communities. Only 3% of brands (seven in total) disclose efforts to financially support workers affected by the climate crisis.

This support is crucial in garment-producing countries with weak social protections, poverty wage and high debt levels. Frequent climate events such as monsoons, heatwaves and droughts severely impact workers’ livelihoods.

Maeve Galvin, Global Policy and Campaigns Director at Fashion Revolution, urges brands to invest in order to tackle the climate crisis: “By investing at least 2% of their revenue into clean, renewable energy and upskilling and supporting workers, fashion could simultaneously curb the impacts of the climate crisis and reduce poverty and inequality within their supply chains."