Sustainable Fashion: Sequinova’s Eco-Friendly Solution

The fashion industry’s impact on pollution and waste is monumental, often highlighted by overflowing landfills and polluted beaches.



Fashion production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions – equivalent to the entirety of the European Union.

Shockingly, 85% of all textiles end up in landfills yearly, with many being non-biodegradable.

The most extravagant yet unsustainable of these textiles are sequins.

Throughout their manufacturing process, sequins are harmful to the environment, as their production uses fossil-derived feedstocks which are generally high-polluting and energy-intensive, having major ecological impacts.