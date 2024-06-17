Gap, H&M, BESTSELLER, Mango: Uniting for Sustainable Fashion

Global fashion brands Gap, H&M, BESTSELLER and Mango are putting aside business rivalry to take part in a global project aimed at financing decarbonisation of the sector.

The Future Supplier Initiative, facilitated by The Fashion Pact in partnership with Apparel Impact Institute, Guidehouse, and DBS Bank, launches with a programme in Bangladesh supported by Bestseller, Gap Inc., H&M Group and Mango.

It is actively recruiting more brands, with the intention of expanding to other key apparel manufacturing regions including Vietnam, India, China, Italy and Turkey.

With 99% of total fashion brand emissions occurring in the supply chain (Scope 3), the initiative aims to “accelerate the transition to net zero by sharing the financial risks and responsibilities of transitioning to renewable energy sources in Tier 1 and 2 garment and textile factories”.