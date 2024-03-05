Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Yoly Crisanto, Globe Telecom
When: 19 March 2024
Location: Singapore (Virtual)
Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe Telecom
Having spent the last 14 years working for Globe Telecom, Yoly Crisanto is an experienced executive in corporate communications and sustainability. With a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry, Crisanto specialises in CSR and sustainability management, crisis management, crisis communications, integrated marketing, and media relations.
Joining Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Crisanto will also be taking part in The Sustainability Strategies Forum alongside Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports Limited.
More to come in 2024…
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.
The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement.
Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric - will kickstart the series of supplements across the BizClik Brands this March with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024.
