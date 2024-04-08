How Cathay Pacific’s Sustainability Mission is Taking Off

'It requires collective efforts'

CEO Ronald Lam, writing in the foreword to the report, admits that sustainability in the aviation industry is challenging.

He said: “Sustainability is inherent in Cathay’s purpose – to move people forward in life in a sustainable and responsible manner for current and future generations.

“We understand that achieving this purpose in a sustainable and responsible manner for current and future generations requires collective efforts.

“By embracing the collaborative ethos of ‘Greener Together’, we aim to lead by example and reach new heights in building a more sustainable future.”