Top 10: Sustainable Universities

10. University of Queensland

Location: Australia

The University of Queensland prioritises sustainability with programs focusing on renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and climate change research, as well as green building standards.

It has developed its sustainability strategy based on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which now underpins UQ’s sustainable activities.

“We’re at a moment in history when the decisions we make, in my view, will determine the future well-being of humanity, and we must stop saying that individual action will not make a difference,” Professor Aidan Byrne, Provost at UQ says.

“Society is largely built on the cumulative effect of small acts.

“When it comes to climate change, we all share the responsibility and the consequences, and so we all need to make sure that we are doing our bit," Professor Byrne concludes.