Bridgestone Beyond Tyres: Driving Mobility Solutions
July 10, 2023
Bridgestone's Head of Procurement, Lars Bettermann, reveals the secrets behind its procurement transformation, sustainability commitments, and future success. Lars recognized the untapped value in procurement and initiated a transformation journey. The efforts focused on upskilling the raw materials team, establishing a new procurement department, and partnering with Accenture for managing indirect procurement. Bridgestone aims to understand internal stakeholders' needs and create an engaged, high-performing team.
