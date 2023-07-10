Bridgestone Beyond Tyres: Driving Mobility Solutions

Bridgestone's Head of Procurement, Lars Bettermann, reveals the secrets behind its procurement transformation, sustainability commitments, and future success. Lars recognized the untapped value in procurement and initiated a transformation journey. The efforts focused on upskilling the raw materials team, establishing a new procurement department, and partnering with Accenture for managing indirect procurement. Bridgestone aims to understand internal stakeholders' needs and create an engaged, high-performing team.



