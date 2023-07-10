Video
Sustainability

Bridgestone Beyond Tyres: Driving Mobility Solutions

By Bizclik Admin
July 10, 2023
undefined mins
Bridgestone's Head of Procurement, Lars Bettermann, reveals the secrets behind its procurement transformation, sustainability commitments and its future.

Bridgestone's Head of Procurement, Lars Bettermann, reveals the secrets behind its procurement transformation, sustainability commitments, and future success. Lars recognized the untapped value in procurement and initiated a transformation journey. The efforts focused on upskilling the raw materials team, establishing a new procurement department, and partnering with Accenture for managing indirect procurement. Bridgestone aims to understand internal stakeholders' needs and create an engaged, high-performing team.

Watch the video to learn more about their exciting journey!

Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Assent in Depth | The Congo: Cobalt & Your Supply Chain Risk

Assent digs deep into cobalt supply chain risks in a mini-documentary series that explores how responsible sourcing reduces manufacturer’s risk exposure.

Sustainability

Celfocus’ Partnership Enables V2X Innovation for the EV User

Supply Chain Sustainability

Diversity, ESG & Automation: Gainfront's Modular Procurement

Sustainability

Vodafone Connected Mobility Creates Safer Road Networks