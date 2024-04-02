H&M Group Prioritises Sustainable Sourcing to Hit Targets

Founded in 1947, H&M Group encompasses brands including Afound, Arket, COS, Monki and Weekday and employs over 143,000 people in 75 markets. The global fashion and design company’s Annual and Sustainability Report highlights its sustainability goals and progress towards them.

H&M Group, known for its consumer-facing sustainability initiatives, is working towards some of the most ambitious climate goals in the industry. The company is aiming for a 56% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and reports achieving 22% in 2023.

Sustainably sourcing materials is a key area of focus for the company, which is working towards 100% of its materials to be made from recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and in 2023 reached 85%.

Finding value in its sustainability initiatives, H&M Group prides itself in reinvesting in the climate by providing financial support to projects that contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain.