Video
Sustainability

Enabling Latin America into the future

By Josephine Walbank
April 06, 2023
undefined mins
In an exclusive interview with Marcos Peigo, Co-Founder and CEO, we get an insight into the phenomenal pace of growth that Scala is achieving

One of the factors that instantly sets Scala Data Centers apart from its competitors is the phenomenal pace of its growth, and the size of the sites that it is deploying. 

While this would be an impressive feat in any of the global data centre markets, what is particularly remarkable is that this is being achieved in one of the most notoriously underserved data centre markets – LATAM. 

Scala is scaling at real scale and, in less than three years, has grown from its starting point of 17MW in bookings to 150MW, possessing the 4th largest data centre campus in the world – the biggest in Latin America by a considerable margin – and managing a team that has grown from 32 to more than 700 employees in this short period. 

In an exclusive interview with Marcos Peigo, Co-Founder and CEO of Scala Data Centers, we find out more about the factors driving this growth and the DC provider’s ambitions for the next three years. 

Our Partners
Modular Data Centers
View profile
Vertiv
View profile
Furukawa
View profile
RS CONSTRUÇÕES
View profile
Planem
View profile
CLIMAPRESS
View profile
Scala Data CentersMarcos Peigo
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain