Global Switch London, a blueprint for a greener future

By Marcus Law
May 05, 2023
Global Switch’s London Campus located in the Docklands, the capital’s premier connectivity hub, is home to the world’s leading networks and cloud on-ramps

Global Switch is an owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier and cloud-neutral, multi-customer data centres across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1998, today Global Switch is one of the highest credit-rated data centre companies in the world with investment-grade credit ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. 

Global Switch’s portfolio compromises 13 world-class data centres that house a myriad of organisations seeking high-specification technical space for their mission-critical equipment. 

“We have around 430,000 square metres of floor space and are occupied by a broad range of customers, global and national, large and small including government organisations,” says Matthew Winter, Global Switch’s Chief Design Officer.

“The company's focus is on highly resilient, central, low latency, network-dense locations in prime city centre locations and internet hubs close to customers on the edge of financial and business districts,” he adds. “Our data centres operate exclusively in the Tier I markets of Europe and Asia-Pacific and provide an ‘Always On’ service, serving our growing customer base across Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

Global Switch
