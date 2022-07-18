Hindustan Zinc’s successful, digital sustainability journey

The Indian mining sector produces nearly 95 different minerals, consisting of fossil-fuel, metals, non-metallic materials, and other minor minerals. But as some of the major polluting materials are phased out in years to come, the emphasis is turning towards materials with applications in new technologies for sustainable development.

Particularly as more companies demand minerals for producing components like galvanised steel for construction and automotive parts use Zinc, this is increasing the level of input into mining those materials. Zinc has also become a major component in the switch to all-electric power with zi-ion batteries expected to be the ‘batteries of the future’.

Zinc, lead and silver are increasing in production and the Vedanta Group subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, is taking charge of these resources in India. As a result of its strong market position, the company has seen great success in mining.