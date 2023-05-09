Video
Sustainability

IBM Consulting: Tacking ESG and finance

By Joanna England
May 09, 2023
undefined mins
IBM Consulting’s Global Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG talks climate change

With the scientific community wringing its hands over rising global temperatures, technology companies are collecting data and cooperating to work on future-proof solutions. 
Adam Thompson tells us why climate change must be addressed through sustainable financial practices – and why space is a worldwide ‘movement’ rather than a trend.

IBM ConsultingAdam Thompson
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain