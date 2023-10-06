Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

Promoting sustainable travel with Radisson Hotel Group

By Lucy Buchholz
October 06, 2023
Inge Huijbrechts, Global SVP Sustainability, Security & Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group, discusses the business’s sustainability journey

After spending more than 12 years at Radisson Hotel Group, Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, has witnessed first-hand how the company has developed into a business that is pioneering sustainability in the hospitality industry.  

Now in 95 countries, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) is one of the fastest-growing top ten hotel companies in the world, with over 1,200 hotels in operation and development. The group is also home to ten amazing brands that span economy stays, all the way up to the luxury lifestyle options, as well as hotels ranging from those with 50 rooms to others that have thousands.

With even more growth plans for the future, RHG has set out a defined five-year plan with 29 initiatives. “The group has a very clear direction of where we are going in the future,” Huijbrechts says. “As a group, we’re focused on our continued expansion, while ensuring that we’re always improving our guest experience and exceeding their expectations. It’s also important for us to be an employer of choice as we have a lot of exciting roles to fill in the future.”

Radisson Hotel GroupRHGInge HuijbrechtsSustainable Travel
