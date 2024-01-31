Video
Red Sea Global Delivering on Saudi Vision 2030

By Sean Ashcroft
January 31, 2024
Saudi Developer Red Sea Global on the Supply Chain Challenges of Delivering Red Sea Tourism ‘giga’ Projects

Red Sea Global (RSG) is among the developers involved in delivering the tourism strand of Vision 2030, Saudi’s Arabia’s plan to diversify its economy – economically, socially and culturally. RSG is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which has estimated assets of US$776bn.

RSG is responsible for developing two giant projects – so-called ‘giga projects’: The Red Sea destination and the Amaala destination. Its portfolio also includes a third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, an own-brand resort, Shebara, and the refurbishment of Al Wajh Airport.

