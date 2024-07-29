Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Sustainability Strategies
As the Paris Agreement's deadlines draw closer, businesses need to implement effective sustainability strategies - and fast.
At Sustainability LIVE Singapore, sustainability leaders give a panel discussion on sustainability strategies.
The three panellists joining BizClik host Neil Perry are:
- Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports
- Yoly Cristiano, Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe Telecom
- Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra
Sustainability LIVE Singapore is the ultimate virtual event for sustainability & ESG leaders across APAC. It is a spin-off of the award-winning Sustainability LIVE series, brought to you by BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE brings the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
So, what makes a truly effective sustainability strategy? According to this trio of speakers, integrating sustainability into broader business strategies is key to success in this area.
Yoli says: "My aspiration is really for consumers to be able to drive sustainable products by choosing them over other products.
"That, for me, is the real measure of a good sustainability strategy."
Sandeep says: "When cost and profitability become important, we see that sustainability goes hand in hand with both of them.
"Sustainable growth means we don't look at profits being separate.”
Getting executives interested in sustainability
Setting sustainability strategies does not mean these targets will automatically be achieved. To make change and avoid future issues, executives at the top of the company have to buy in on the ideas.
Pranjal says: "When you look at where you prioritise sustainability within the organisation, most of the sustainability performance accountability lies with the board.
"At the same time, I think what we have been experiencing is that there's so much demand and awareness among the employees, not only at the top level but throughout the company."
Yoly agrees: "In our company it is the shareholders that are driving sustainability practice."
Staying at the cutting edge of sustainability
ESG compliance is vital and regulations are always changing, so its important to stay ahead of what could come next.
Sandeep says: "When staying at the cutting edge we're looking at the kind of regulations that could come in the future, particularly around reporting.
Pranjal says: "What we have been doing is due diligence looking into the future at how these requirements are going to impact your business.
"We do analysis on the gap between compliance and our status right now and understanding the resources we need to continue meeting them."
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******