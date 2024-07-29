Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Sustainability Strategies

As the Paris Agreement's deadlines draw closer, businesses need to implement effective sustainability strategies - and fast.

At Sustainability LIVE Singapore, sustainability leaders give a panel discussion on sustainability strategies.

The three panellists joining BizClik host Neil Perry are:

Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports

Yoly Cristiano, Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe Telecom

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra

So, what makes a truly effective sustainability strategy? According to this trio of speakers, integrating sustainability into broader business strategies is key to success in this area.

Yoli says: "My aspiration is really for consumers to be able to drive sustainable products by choosing them over other products.



"That, for me, is the real measure of a good sustainability strategy."

Sandeep says: "When cost and profitability become important, we see that sustainability goes hand in hand with both of them.



"Sustainable growth means we don't look at profits being separate.”

