Q&A: Erich Labuda, President of ABB Motion Services

ABB has been in the game a long, long time. The companies that merged to form ABB had been in machinery since the 1800s, meaning their experience in heavy industry has roots in the century of the industrial revolution.

Since the 1988 merger between two Swiss and Swedish giants, ABB has gone on to acquire hundreds of companies in the field, absorbing the expertise and skills of their people along the way. Now, in 2024, ABB are market leaders in electrical motion equipment, like generators, motors, drives and much more.

But when it comes to sustainability, heavy industry means heavy impact. Companies like ABB are responsible for providing the machinery that makes the world tick, so it follows that they have a responsibility to guide industry to greener (with an emphasis on green) pastures.

Erich Labuda, President of ABB, arrived at Sustainability LIVE 2024 to discuss just that. His presentation discussed circularity, zero waste principles and collaboration versus competition in the machinery industry. After his engaging speech, Sustainability Magazine spoke with him backstage.