Sustainability LIVE Unveils its Global ESG Events Strategy
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE offers an exciting programme of global virtual and in person events around the year, bringing together sustainability leaders from the world’s biggest companies. These events feature insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences as well as networking opportunities and workshops.
“The commitment of BizClik to become the ‘pre-eminent’ provider of events and conferences across Sustainability, ESG, Net Zero and Climate Change is unwavering”, shares Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik, Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE.
“By announcing our events programmes through to the end of 2025, we are enabling our delegates, speakers, sponsors and partners to plan their own agendas around a strategic sustainability plan that has capacity to encapsulate the granular details of how the world’s biggest and most innovative companies are implementing their own ESG Strategies.”
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024 took place on the 6th and 7th March 2024, and featured speakers including…
- Kristen Siemen, CSO at General Motors
- Hilary Tam, Principal, Sustainability Transformation at Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Virginie Helias, CSO of Procter & Gamble
- Anisa Kamadoli Costa, CSO at Rivian
- Chris Shanahan, VP of Global Sustainability for Supply Chain Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability Polestar
Missed out this time? Don’t worry, Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore Virtual Conference | 19th March 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai Virtual Conference | 14th May 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE New York Virtual Conference | 3-4 June 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9th & 10th September 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September 2024.
The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement. Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme will celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.
To find out more about our four judges, click here.
Companies and individuals can be awarded in categories including…
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
Also coming up…
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5th & 6th March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19th March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23rd May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4th & 5th June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9th & 10th September 2025
- NEW ClimateTech Magazine
Plus Sustainability LIVE CSO Network events at…
- COP29
- New York Climate Week
- London Climate Week
- Davos
"I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero 2024 event,” says Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability, ACCA.
“BizClik and Sustainability Magazine have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. Their dedication to promoting sustainability initiatives is truly commendable, and I was honoured to be a part of such a well-executed event. Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to the important dialogue on sustainability."
“Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024 was incredibly logistically effective – reliable technology, smooth rehearsal, on-time start,” says Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at Procter & Gamble.
“I go to many of these conferences and I must say that this was one of the smoothest logistically!"
The CSO Network: Future CSO Strategies
Also new for 2024 is the brand new, exclusive network aiming to gather the world's leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) from the biggest brands. The network will offer subscription-based access to events, quarterly networking meetings, exclusive webinars, and whitepapers, fostering knowledge-sharing and collaboration among CSOs.
“Our signature Sustainability LIVE and Awards event in London on Sept 10th and 11th 2024 also sees the launch of our new initiative, The CSO Network, an invite-only programme to bring together thought leaders to network, present, educate, discuss and share best practice in an exclusive peer to peer environment,” explains White.
“We see the balance of leaders from Sustainability, Technology and Consulting as the perfect mix of like minded people who can try to help balance future climate change policies.”
Meet the CEO: Glen White
Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024, Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to reflect on the past, present and future of sustainability, Sustainability Magazine, Sustainability LIVE and more.
“There was a vision back in 2018 to build a platform around sustainability & ESG, but it was not inspired by sustainability leaders. In fact, it was inspired by procurement and supply chain leaders saying to me – ‘Come on Glen let's stop talking about digital transformation and instead talk about how it will drive the future of our sustainability’,” White told the crowds at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024.
“The agenda is key. We don’t set it, it’s set by you, the network,” he continued.
“And with our platform we allow leaders to discuss their corporate strategies in granular detail, and where emerging trends like EV, Net Zero, AI, Gen AI can take us. We explain the sustainability strategies of the world’s most innovative companies providing a voice for their agenda. That is the journey that we are on.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******