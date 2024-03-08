Sustainability LIVE Unveils its Global ESG Events Strategy

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE offers an exciting programme of global virtual and in person events around the year, bringing together sustainability leaders from the world’s biggest companies. These events feature insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences as well as networking opportunities and workshops.

“The commitment of BizClik to become the ‘pre-eminent’ provider of events and conferences across Sustainability, ESG, Net Zero and Climate Change is unwavering”, shares Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik, Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE.

“By announcing our events programmes through to the end of 2025, we are enabling our delegates, speakers, sponsors and partners to plan their own agendas around a strategic sustainability plan that has capacity to encapsulate the granular details of how the world’s biggest and most innovative companies are implementing their own ESG Strategies.”