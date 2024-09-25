A Change is Brewing: Carlsberg Commits to Regenerative Farms

The Carlsberg Group has announced an ambitious target to source all its grains from regenerative farming practices by 2040, a commitment that the group hopes will set a new benchmark for sustainability in the beverage sector.

Regenerative farming is a holistic land management philosophy that focuses on improvements to soil health, biodiversity levels and carbon sequestration capacity.

Recently, this approach to farming has started to gain traction, as governments, companies and producers attempt to mitigate climate change.