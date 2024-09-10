Carlsberg and WWF Join Forces to Safeguard Water in Asia

This follows previous sustainability successes for Carlsberg in China, where the Danish brewing company achieved 100% renewable energy use in 2021.

The partnership with WWF, established in 2023, follows an extensive water risk assessment of Carlsberg’s global brewery sites. It targets four locations where the company's operations face heightened water risks, including declining water quality and deteriorating ecosystems.

These areas (situated within the Yangtze and Mekong River basins) are not only strategically important for Carlsberg but also hold significant human and ecological value, supporting hundreds of millions of people and rich freshwater biodiversity.

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Head of Sustainability & ESG at Carlsberg, explains the thinking behind the initiative:

"Water is an essential part of our products, and it is vital for us as a company to engage in a broader basin context as part of our water stewardship journey. The challenges of replenishing local water resources are ever more eminent, with climate changes taking effect."

