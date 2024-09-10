Carlsberg and WWF Join Forces to Safeguard Water in Asia
In a world where nearly two billion people live in areas at risk of severe water scarcity, the brewing industry faces increasing pressure to address its water footprint.
Recognising this challenge, Carlsberg Group has partnered with WWF to launch an ambitious initiative aimed at restoring wetland ecosystems and increasing water availability in critical basins across China and Laos.
This follows previous sustainability successes for Carlsberg in China, where the Danish brewing company achieved 100% renewable energy use in 2021.
The partnership with WWF, established in 2023, follows an extensive water risk assessment of Carlsberg’s global brewery sites. It targets four locations where the company's operations face heightened water risks, including declining water quality and deteriorating ecosystems.
These areas (situated within the Yangtze and Mekong River basins) are not only strategically important for Carlsberg but also hold significant human and ecological value, supporting hundreds of millions of people and rich freshwater biodiversity.
Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Head of Sustainability & ESG at Carlsberg, explains the thinking behind the initiative:
"Water is an essential part of our products, and it is vital for us as a company to engage in a broader basin context as part of our water stewardship journey. The challenges of replenishing local water resources are ever more eminent, with climate changes taking effect."
The partnership's scope includes three projects along China's Yangtze River and one near the Mekong River in Vientiane, Laos. In China, efforts will be focused on protecting habitats for endangered species such as the black-necked crane.
Carlsberg will also construct new wetlands to filter nutrients from wastewater, whilst purifying aquaculture effluent to improve local biodiversity. The Laos project aims to improve water level management and aquatic flora conditions.
These initiatives align with WWF's broader conservation goals, as Bo Øksnebjerg, Secretary General at WWF Denmark, explains:
"The ecosystems around the Yangtze and Mekong rivers are of enormous importance to the local population living in the area as well as for the flora and fauna thriving in their natural habitats. By restoring nature in the area, it is possible to ensure more water for the local population, the threatened wildlife and businesses."
By restoring nature in the area, it is possible to ensure more water for the local population, the threatened wildlife and businesses.
The partnership utilises the WWF Water Risk Filter, an online tool that enables companies to assess and respond to water risks in their operations and supply chains. This data-driven approach underscores the importance of corporate water stewardship in addressing global water challenges.
Carlsberg's commitment extends beyond environmental conservation. The company aims to replenish 100% of the water consumption at the four breweries targeted in the partnership, contributing to its broader strategy of achieving 100% replenishment of water consumption at breweries in high-risk areas by 2030.
This aligns with Carlsberg's Together Towards ZERO and Beyond programme, which sets ambitious sustainability targets across various environmental and social dimensions.
Simon Boas Hoffmeyer says of Carlsberg’s work with WWF: "We are pleased to see the partnership with WWF launched, as we are committed to addressing the challenges of safeguarding precious freshwater resources internationally.
“At Carlsberg Group, we are committed to achieving zero water waste as part of our Together Towards ZERO and Beyond programme."
The partnership, set to run until the end of 2025, represents a significant step forward in corporate-NGO collaboration for environmental conservation.
By focusing on nature-based solutions and addressing water risks at the basin level, Carlsberg Group and WWF are setting a precedent for how businesses can contribute to ecosystem restoration and water security.
As the project unfolds, it will be closely monitored by sustainability professionals and industry observers alike, potentially serving as a model for future collaborations between the private sector and conservation organisations.
The success of this initiative could pave the way for more comprehensive approaches to water stewardship across the beverage industry and beyond.
As a call to action for the business community, Bo Øksnebjerg says: "Nature is in trouble. Therefore, all companies should map and reduce their impact on nature.
“We are very pleased that the Carlsberg Group is leading the way in restoring unique wetlands in China and Laos. The partnership will protect and restore rivers and wetlands for the benefit of both local communities and nature."
