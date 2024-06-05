World Environment Day: Grundfos and Global Water Scarcity

Encouraging water recycling is also important, especially as cities around the world become more populated. The city of Shenyang in China provides a blueprint of how wastewater can be treated and reused.

Overflowing landfills and collections of contaminated water are treated at the WELLE treatment facility and redistributed or reused in the local province. Processes such as this helps conserve freshwater resources and reduces the strain on water supply during periods of scarcity.

By implementing these strategies, we can promote sustainable water use and build resilience against future droughts and water shortages.

With the advent of data-driven smart technology in water management globally, how can innovative solutions be leveraged to modernise existing water systems and processes, fostering greater efficiency and resilience?

Real-time monitoring through smart sensors and devices can allow for immediate detection and swift response to issues such as leaks or contamination, preventing wastage.

From predictive analytic tools such as Metasphere’s ART sewer technology to Grundfos’ DDD technology, data-driven solutions that forecast future water demand can get ahead of potential system failures and mitigate environmental disasters.

Intelligent and technologically innovative water distribution processes allow for the proactive planning and allocation of resources. This leads to improved energy efficiency and reduced water loss.

Take Finland’s oldest city, Turku, which strives to be one of the world's first carbon neutral cities by 2029. In the last two years, the city has increased its water efficiency and had zero incidents of sewage clogging thanks to a sewage treatment plant that uses Grundfos’ energy efficient wastewater pumps. There is an opportunity for the UK to take note and consider the potential that lies in implementing innovative and smart solutions such as this.

By leveraging these innovative solutions, water systems can become more efficient, resilient, and adaptable to changing conditions. This will be critical in helping mitigate and deal with the challenges of climate change.

