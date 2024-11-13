The Story Behind Carlsberg's First Regenerative Beer

Understanding regenerative agriculture

So, what exactly is regenerative agriculture? Put simply, it's an approach to farming that aims to restore soil health, enhance biodiversity and improve water cycles, all whilst maintaining good yields.

For Carlsberg's barley farmers, this means implementing some interesting practices like minimal tillage (a light touch with ploughs), maintaining soil cover for 95% of the year, crop rotation with at least three crops over five harvest seasons and a reduction in the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.

So far, Carlsberg's regenerative initiatives in Denmark have been been successful. The first harvest yielded barley from 100 hectares across two farms in Zealand, the island on which Copenhagen is situated.

All in all, this is expected to produce around 500 tonnes of malt, sufficient for brewing approximately 3.3 million litres of beer - that's more than half the beer that all Belgians drink per year.

A portion of this harvest will be used to create a special edition Carlsberg beer, brewed with 100% regeneratively grown barley, slated for limited release in 2025. The remainder will be incorporated into the standard Carlsberg Pilsner, gradually transitioning this flagship product to 100% regenerative ingredients over the coming years.