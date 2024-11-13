The Story Behind Carlsberg's First Regenerative Beer
Carlsberg, one of the world's best-known and most popular brewers, has announced a new deal supporting regenerative farming in Denmark, its country of origin.
The global beer brand has partnered with agricultural cooperative DLG and malting company Viking Malt to source Danish malt barley, cultivated according to regenerative principles, marking a crucial step in its commitment to source all raw materials regeneratively by 2040.
Understanding regenerative agriculture
So, what exactly is regenerative agriculture? Put simply, it's an approach to farming that aims to restore soil health, enhance biodiversity and improve water cycles, all whilst maintaining good yields.
For Carlsberg's barley farmers, this means implementing some interesting practices like minimal tillage (a light touch with ploughs), maintaining soil cover for 95% of the year, crop rotation with at least three crops over five harvest seasons and a reduction in the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.
So far, Carlsberg's regenerative initiatives in Denmark have been been successful. The first harvest yielded barley from 100 hectares across two farms in Zealand, the island on which Copenhagen is situated.
All in all, this is expected to produce around 500 tonnes of malt, sufficient for brewing approximately 3.3 million litres of beer - that's more than half the beer that all Belgians drink per year.
A portion of this harvest will be used to create a special edition Carlsberg beer, brewed with 100% regeneratively grown barley, slated for limited release in 2025. The remainder will be incorporated into the standard Carlsberg Pilsner, gradually transitioning this flagship product to 100% regenerative ingredients over the coming years.
The strategic importance of regenerative farming for Carlsberg
Peter Haahr Nielsen, CEO of Carlsberg Denmark, believes this project will be very strategically important. He says: "Around 24% of Carlsberg's Danish CO2e emissions come from agriculture, which supplies the raw materials for our various products.
"We, therefore, see great potential in converting to regenerative agriculture to reduce our CO2e emissions and to contribute positively to biodiversity."
This initiative aligns with Carlsberg Group's global sustainability strategy, 'Together Towards ZERO and Beyond', which has already seen the introduction of regeneratively sourced products in the UK, France and Finland.
The Danish project represents a significant milestone for Carlsberg, particularly because it brings this sustainable approach to the company's home market.
The challenges and the potential for collaboration
The transition to regenerative agriculture won't happen without challenges. Currently, there is no official standard for regenerative raw materials and cultivation methods.
To address this, Carlsberg has engaged agriculture consultancy firm Agrovi to develop specific requirements for regenerative cultivation in the Danish context.
This collaboration across the value chain is crucial for the further development of regenerative practices in Denmark's agricultural sector.
Bøje Kjær, Executive Vice President of DLG Denmark, highlights the broader implications of this initiative. He says: "There is a huge business potential for regenerative crops, which we believe is an important part of the transformation that agriculture is facing.
“The next step is to get more food companies on board who can see the same added value as Carlsberg and Viking Malt."
How sustainability can build resilience in agriculture
Carlsberg's move towards regenerative agriculture isn't just about sustainability, it's also about resilience. As climate change continues to impact farmers and supply chains worldwide, regenerative practices can help farms better withstand droughts and extreme rainfall.
This increased resilience is crucial for ensuring a stable supply of high-quality barley for brewing in the face of changing climate conditions.
For consumers, Carlsberg assures that the taste of their beloved brews will remain unchanged. The regenerative malting barley meets the same quality standards and flavour profile as conventional malting barley, ensuring that the transition to more sustainable ingredients won't compromise the taste that Carlsberg drinkers have come to expect.
Can Carlsberg influence broader industry practices?
As the project moves forward, Carlsberg Denmark is aiming to expand its regenerative sourcing, potentially influencing other sectors of the food and beverage industry along the way.
Essentially, it looks as though Carlsberg's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own products, with the hope of catalysing a broader shift towards regenerative practices across Danish agriculture.
Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Senior Director of Sustainability & ESG for Carlsberg Group, says: "There are several challenges to overcome in the coming months and years, including common principles.
"We need scale to increase impact. For this to happen, we need more value chain partners and crops to join the transition."
