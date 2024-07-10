What Does Carlsberg’s Britvic Buy Mean for Sustainability?

Like vodka and orange or lager and lime, the combination of Carlsberg Group and Britvic seems to be the perfect match.

Carlsberg brings booze to the party, including its own lagers, plus scores of other brands – from Hobgoblin ale to Grimbergen, from Brooklyn to Staropramen.

Britvic provides the soft drinks for the drivers – and for the growing number of people who are teetotal.

Robinsons, 7-Up, Fruit Shoot, Tango, R-Whites, J2O, Pepsi and much more.

In terms of the sustainability ambitions of the new business, one senior leader is excited.

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Global Head of Sustainability & ESG, Carlsberg Group, said: “Looking forward to welcoming Britvic plc to the Carlsberg Group and having them join us on our journey together towards zero and beyond.”

But how does that fit into the overall picture?