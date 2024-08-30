How is Carlsberg Recycling CO2 From its Beer Bubbles?
Carlsberg is celebrating a fresh step in sustainability after installing new carbonation tanks at its brewery in Falkenburg, Sweden.
The multinational brewer announced: “Bubbly news at the brewery in Falkenberg! Our new carbonation tanks are now in place at the brewery in Falkenberg!
“This is a major step in our efforts to create a more circular and sustainable production.
“When the tanks are fully operational, up to 40% of the carbonic acid we use will be recycled from our own brewing process.”
Making an impact
The new tanks are forecast to contribute to a reduction in Carlsberg’s carbon footprint and save 120 truck transports per year.
The company said: “This helps us to produce our beverages in an even more efficient and environmentally friendly way. We look forward to sharing more progress on our journey towards a more sustainable future.”
As one of the first players in the industry and in line with the company's sustainability programme Together Towards ZERO and Beyond, Carlsberg Sweden decided to invest in the facility, leading to the installation of the tanks and the estimated 40% carbon dioxide recycling by the end of 2024.
Put simply, it means that Carlsberg Sweden will be able to collect and reuse the carbon dioxide that is formed naturally when it brews beer.
The carbon dioxide recycling plant will be used for beer, soft drinks and water.
Sustainability comes naturally
Mikhail Zaripov, Utilities Manager, Carlsberg Sweden, explains the thinking behind the process.
He said: “Thinking circularly and making use of residual products is natural for us. By recycling, processing and purifying the carbon dioxide from the fermentation, we create new carbonic acid for our drinks.
“This means that we save on our resources and the environment, while also reducing the purchase of carbon dioxide in the future.”
He added: “It is gratifying and a step forward in our work.”
Carbonation by numbers
Carlsberg Sweden outlined the numbers behind the operation:
- Currently, 9,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide is bought per year and is used for carbonation in beer, soft drinks and water at the brewery in Falkenberg and in the water factory in Ramlösa
- The carbon dioxide recovery plant has a capacity of 750kg per hour and two tanks of 30 tons capacity each
- It will cover up to 40% of all carbonic acid needed in Carlsberg's Swedish production
- With approximately 3,600 tonnes of self-produced carbon dioxide per year, the company will reduce the number of transports and create conditions for even more stable production.
The added ingredient – resilience
Alongside the sustainability positives, the new equipment will give the factory more resilience – as Jonas Kudermann, VP Integrated Supply Chain, Carlsberg Sweden, explains.
He said: “We depend on carbonic acid for the majority of our products in beer, soft drinks and water.
“A carbon dioxide recovery facility ensures that we can continue production even in the event of power outages or carbon dioxide shortages in Sweden or Europe.
“This investment will give us a more robust production where we minimise the risk of external influences and at the same time contribute to the company's sustainability work and the Together Towards ZERO and Beyond agenda.”
Carlsberg’s sustainability credentials
Carlsberg Sweden was the first brewery within the Carlsberg Group, and the first large brewery in Sweden, to use only renewable energy sources in its beverage production.
Since 2017, Carlsberg Sweden has only used certified green electricity and biogas (self-produced and purchased) for beverage production in Falkenberg and Ramlösa.
All the carbon dioxide that the company uses to make carbonic acid is already fossil-free today.
Carlsberg is driving sustainability through its “Together Towards ZERO” programme, which focuses on four key ambitions: zero carbon footprint, zero water waste, zero irresponsible drinking and a zero accidents culture.
The initiative is part of the company’s broader commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2040.