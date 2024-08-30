How is Carlsberg Recycling CO2 From its Beer Bubbles?

Carlsberg is celebrating a fresh step in sustainability after installing new carbonation tanks at its brewery in Falkenburg, Sweden.

The multinational brewer announced: “Bubbly news at the brewery in Falkenberg! Our new carbonation tanks are now in place at the brewery in Falkenberg!

“This is a major step in our efforts to create a more circular and sustainable production.

“When the tanks are fully operational, up to 40% of the carbonic acid we use will be recycled from our own brewing process.”