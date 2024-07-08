About Smurfit Westrock: A New Giant of Sustainable Packaging

The completion of a merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock has created what is being called the largest sustainable packaging company in the world.

Smurfit Westrock, which now has a primary listing on the NYSE and a secondary listing on the LSE, was launched 10 months after the merger was revealed.

Tony Smurfit, Group CEO & President, Smurfit Westrock, said: “I am honoured to lead as CEO for our newly combined company Smurfit Westrock.”

Tony said it is an “extraordinary milestone in our company’s journey”, adding: “This momentous occasion is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible teams.

“As one united company, we are positioned to deliver even more value and innovation to our customers, driving our shared vision of a sustainable future.”

He said: “I am deeply grateful to our employees, shareholders and partners for their unwavering support. I also want to mention the commitment of my own family and the generations that went before us, especially my father and grandfather.

“Together, we are poised to lead the way in paper based sustainable packaging. Here’s to a bright and promising future as Smurfit Westrock.”