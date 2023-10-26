Exclusive Video: The Sustainability Strategies Forum

What does a good sustainability strategy look like? We often hear the term, yet fail to define it clearly.

The reality of the matter is there is no set definition and this can evolve drastically from industry to industry; company to company. This is what sparked the idea to hold Sustainability Strategy forum at Sustainability LIVE London, and right here you can find the playback of the full sessions.

The highlights from one of the key questions showcase the general idea of this strategy, but also how diverse it can be.

Why is it important to have a sustainable strategy and what does a good one look like?

Paolo Taticchi, Professor in Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director at UCL School of Management: “I think it's important to focus on strategies these days because there is a lot happening in industry, a lot of changes and a growing interest for real sustainability. I guess that's what I've been noticing in the last few years. Sustainability is becoming real. We are moving away from approaches based on CSR to embrace approaches where sustainability is becoming a part of strategy and sustainability can actually contribute to the development of a competitive advantage in industry.”

Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding at MilliporeSigma: “I think it's going to be different for everyone. One of the things that, for me, was a takeaway. I lived in Germany for three and a half years and I had a cultural training class as part of that experience. And what I learned was that I was not German. So the diagram that came out was really about preparation and planning and the way of working.”

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim: “I was going to say it’s because we're all good people and we all know it's good to do it, to save the people and the planet. Maybe because I'm an engineer, I tend to look at it in a scientific way to make sure everything is rigorous and scientific.”

Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa: “I would say having it assured is probably the easiest answer. So is someone checking that, what you say you're doing, you're actually doing—regulation is bringing you there anyway. For those of you that are considering what your strategy should be and your transparency plans, it is a matter of time before you're in scope anyway.”

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.