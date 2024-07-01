Diageo’s Paper Baileys Bottle Trial – the Verdict

What the consumers said

Diageo called reactions from the consumers who took part in the trial “encouraging”, with “substantial numbers highly positive about the sustainability credentials, the look and feel and occasionality”.

Of those questioned:

86% felt the fact it was made predominantly of paper was important and a positive move by the brand

Comments on the quality and the look of the bottle were strong (scoring 8.1 out of 10).

However, there were areas that Diageo has noted for improvement.

The three materials used in the bottle (paper, a thin plastic liner and foil seal) created confusion when it came to recycling the product.

Diageo said: “However, we are across these issues, and for test purposes the key was trialling the paper bottle and consumer response to it (and the foil seal was only a temporary solution, given that it is not recyclable in paper streams).”

The company added: “We also learned consumers would like to use the Mini format to add a dash of Baileys into their coffee or hot chocolate, so made clear their preference was for a resealable lid rather than foil in the Minis format.

“This was good insight to receive but as per above the foil seal was not part of the long-term scale-up plan.”