CBRE: Sustainability Drives Real Estate Decisions

“Real estate investors and occupiers are also increasingly tapping into CBRE’s expertise as we help them achieve their own sustainability aspirations.”

CBRE has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and is dedicated to helping its clients decarbonise.

In 2023, the company was named the third most sustainable US-based company by Barron’s and was recognised by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality.

How does sustainability impact real estate decisions?

Most occupiers, including 57% of all respondents and 86% of large companies, have made public net zero pledges and aim to achieve them by 2030.

Green building certification plays a significant role in site selection, with more than half of respondents considering the presence or absence of it when making decisions.

Occupiers who have portfolios dominated by Class A or A+ buildings place even higher importance on certification, with 63% using it as a factor when deciding to pay a premium, seek a discount or even reject a building.