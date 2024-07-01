Can Property Giant CBRE Use its Size to Push Sustainability?

Global commercial real estate services and investment company CBRE will “leverage its size and scale” to influence the industry to adopt sustainable practices.

Its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report outlines a host of positive steps to cut carbon in its own business – and the intention to be a sustainability influencer.

Highlights from 2023 include:

24% Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction since 2019

46,500 buildings managed for energy and sustainability

US$124m savings from identified energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects for clients

US$3.2bn spent with small and diverse suppliers

3rd most sustainable US business, according to Barron’s.

The report says: “With nearly 500 corporate offices and more than 7 billion square feet of managed property globally, CBRE has a significant opportunity to decarbonise the built environment.

“CBRE’s strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 focuses on energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification to help transition to a low carbon future.”